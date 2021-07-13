Cancel
Sinovac-dosed Thai health workers to get AstraZeneca booster

By CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL Associated Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — A nighttime curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions began Monday in Thailand’s capital and several other provinces, as health officials announced that medical workers will given booster shots of AstraZeneca vaccine after already receiving two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine. Thailand is battling rising COVID-19 cases and...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Virus strikes twice for India's first Covid patient

India's first coronavirus patient, a student who was in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has tested positive for a second time, a medical official told AFP on Wednesday. The 21-year-old woman from the southern state of Kerala has no symptoms but is in isolation at her home, Thrissur district medical officer Reena KJ told AFP. The woman tested positive again during a routine check ahead of a trip to New Delhi. "Health teams are in constant touch with her," Reena said.
Public Health101 WIXX

Hundreds of Thai medical workers infected despite Sinovac vaccinations

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s health ministry said on Sunday more than 600 medical workers who received two doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine have been infected with COVID-19, as authorities weigh giving booster doses to raise immunity. Of the 677,348 medical personnel who received two doses of Sinovac, 618 became infected,...
Worlddallassun.com

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: New post-Covid complication found in India as patients suffer from liver abscess

As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.One of the patients died due to this post-Covid complication and at least eight of the 14 had received steroids while they were being treated for the virus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Doctors also said that poor nutrition and the use of steroids are some of the possible reasons behind the formation of the pus in the patients’ liver, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has been accused of arresting several doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients over their support for the anti-junta protests. Doctors and media reports said at least nine doctors, who volunteered to provide tele-medicine services, have been detained by the military, according to Reuters. This comes even as Myanmar registered 6,000 new infections on Thursday.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Nearly 70% of medical workers in Moscow vaccinated

MOSCOW (AP) — The majority of medical workers, teachers and social workers in Moscow have been vaccinated against the coronavirus a month after authorities in the Russian capital mandated the shots for many of those employed in health care, education, retail, public transport and hospitality and services sector. Deputy Mayor...
Public HealthVoice of America

Indonesian Doctors Dying of COVID-19 Amid Surge

COVID-19 is taking a devastating toll on medical professionals in Indonesia, where 114 doctors have died so far this month, more than double the number of doctors who died in June, according to a physicians’ network known as the Mitigation Team of the Indonesian Medical Association, or IDI. The rising...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia's COVID-19 deaths hit new pandemic high

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 669 coronavirus-related deaths nationwide on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the Delta variant. The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 21,042 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including...
Public HealthTelegraph

‘Dozens’ of Covid patients die in Indonesia as hospitals run out of oxygen

Dozens of Covid-19 patients have reportedly died in Indonesia as hospitals run out of medical oxygen amid the Southeast Asian nation’s worst outbreak of the pandemic. At least 33 patients with severe coronavirus infections died after the central supply of liquid medical oxygen ran out late Saturday at Dr Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city due to delays from suppliers over the weekend, said hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan.
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Bangladesh hits single-day virus records

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Authorities in Bangladesh say the country has registered the highest number of COVID-19 casualties and positive cases in a single day. The news comes amid concern that the coronavirus pandemic could worsen over the next seven days. The government’s Directorate General of Health Services said that 230...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Thai Health Workers Use Canals to Get to Remote COVID-19 Patients

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand (Reuters) - Two Thai health workers zip up their protective suits, put on masks and face shields and slowly climb aboard a small boat waiting in the reeds on the banks of a countryside canal. This is the best way to ensure remote communities in Samut Prakan,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Confronting photos show Indonesia gripped by Covid crisis where doctors are dying and hospitals are packed with 2.6MILLION cases despite a VERY strict lockdown

Australia's northern neighbour Indonesia is being ravaged by another wave of Covid-19 as the number of cases passes 2.6million and 68,219 people have died. The nation's Covid statistics are now the worst in south-east Asia, with the per capita death toll now higher than India's. The highly contagious Delta variant...

