Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: LVMPD rescues dog trapped in hot car

By Jason Dinant
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWBv9_0av7AcQ000

A new body camera video from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows officers breaking into a vehicle to save a dog that was stuck inside, in the heat.

In the video, officers got a call from a person who noticed a dog in distress inside an SUV.

RELATED: 2 dogs rescued from hot car by Las Vegas police officers

Officers were forced to break the window to get the dog out.

The owner, who was shopping inside of a store, was arrested, according to police.

If you see an animal in a hot vehicle, call 3-1-1.

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Caught On Camera#Body Cam#Police#Lvmpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy