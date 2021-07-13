CAUGHT ON CAMERA: LVMPD rescues dog trapped in hot car

A new body camera video from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows officers breaking into a vehicle to save a dog that was stuck inside, in the heat.

In the video, officers got a call from a person who noticed a dog in distress inside an SUV.

Officers were forced to break the window to get the dog out.

The owner, who was shopping inside of a store, was arrested, according to police.

If you see an animal in a hot vehicle, call 3-1-1.