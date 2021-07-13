Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that have torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate are burning across 10 parched Western states, and the largest, in Oregon, is threatening California’s power supply. Nearly 60 large, active wildfires are burning from Alaska to Wyoming. California's largest has prompted evacuations on both sides of the Nevada state line. The largest fire in the U.S. is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. It remains out of control after burning an area nearly twice the size of Portland and disrupting power transmission lines to California. The good news is that forecasters say a heat wave over the West seems to be easing in many areas.