Blind Chinese dissident who escaped in 2012 now a US citizen

By KATHY McCORMACK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

A blind Chinese dissident who escaped to the United States in 2012 is now an American citizen and says the human rights situation in China is getting “worse and worse." Chen Guangcheng, speaking through a translator, told The Associated Press last week in New Hampshire he's very happy and grateful that America has welcomed him. He became a U.S. citizen in Baltimore on June 21. An international symbol for human dignity after running afoul of local government officials for exposing forced abortions carried out as part of China’s one-child policy, Chen was subjected to years of persecution and illegal detention for advising villagers on how to counter official abuses.

