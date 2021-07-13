Cancel
China

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

Imperial Valley Press Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

www.ivpressonline.com

