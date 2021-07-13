Cancel
Boston, PA

Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor

By MICHAEL CASEY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — An Army battalion that made history as the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II is set to be honored by Congress. The Senate has passed legislation that would award members of the 6888th Central Directory Postal Battalion with the Congressional Gold Medal. The bill is awaiting action in the House. The unit, known for short as the Six Triple Eight, was tasked with sorting and routing mail for millions of American service members and civilians. Only a handful of more than 850 members are still alive.

