Washington, D.C. native Willie Morrison first fell in love with the music of Delbert McClinton, Merle Haggard, Eric Clapton and more when he was a child. After taking piano and guitar lessons for years, he enrolled at Los Angeles’ Occidental College for a year, where he played baseball. In his free time, he continued bettering his skills through his work in The Morrison Brothers Band alongside his brother Truman. Morrison then transferred to the University of Miami, where he studied political science. Along the way, he met fellow D.C.-area native and music artist Maggie Rose, and he moved to Nashville in 2015. The Morrison Brothers Band earned a development deal and later a Top 3 video on CMT’s 12 Pack Countdown for the track “Loud Love.” After the brothers decided to go their separate ways, Willie decided to pursue a solo career. A songwriter as well as an artist, Morrison earned writing credits on songs recorded by Ashland Craft, Clay Walker and Shemekia Copeland. He then released his debut single “One More Time.”