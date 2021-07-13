Blowing Dust Advisory issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING The concern for blowing dust had ended. Thus the advisory has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov
