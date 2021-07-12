Hong Kong’s Exodus Is Real and Painful

At the bottom of today’s note is a review of what got us here and where we are going. Asia was largely off as Hong Kong rebounded while mega-caps in China outperformed. Tuesday’s Hong Kong plunge was likely exacerbated by warrants hitting knock-out levels. Warrants are structured products built by investment banks using a stock’s options. Local investors want principal protection as they can earn high rates of return in bonds and money market funds. Banks build principal-protected structured products by buying calls on a stock while also buying puts. These products, therefore, have price levels that require the structured products to terminate when levels are hit to the downside. The banks hedge themselves using the underlying stock. So, Tuesday’s drop led the bank to sell stock in as the structured products hit the downside. Last night I hit my local Hong Kong expert Ken who agreed with my theory.