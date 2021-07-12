Cancel
POTUS

Hong Kong’s Exodus Is Real and Painful

By Clara Ferreira Marques
Bloomberg
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasual conversations in Hong Kong these days turn quickly to departures: Where to go, how to find work or school places. Subway station advertisements tout developments in London commuter towns. Thousands of the territory’s 7.5 million people, faced with the reality of Beijing’s rapidly tightening grip, have already left for new lives elsewhere. Many thousands more will likely follow as pandemic restrictions lift — not just a handful of young activists, but average families, galvanized by child arrests and the advent of a pro-China school curriculum.

