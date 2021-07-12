Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lumber Wipes Out 2021 Gain With Demand Ebbing After Record Boom

By Marcy Nicholson
Bloomberg
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLumber, which at one point was among the world’s best-performing commodities as the pandemic sent construction demand soaring and stoked fears of inflation, has officially wiped out all of its staggering gains for the year. Prices at Monday’s close are now down 0.6% for the year as demand eases and...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#U S Federal Reserve#Pi Financial#Rbc Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

LNG exports grew to record high in first half of 2021

U.S. liquefied natural gas exports grew to record highs in the first half of 2021, according to the Energy Department. Exports rose in the first six months of this year, averaging 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, a 42 percent increase compared to an average of 2.8 billion cubic feet per day in the same period of 2020, the EIA said.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, recouping some of the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,400 level near all-time highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, boosted by the Federal Reserve comments that economic activity and employment in the US have continued to strengthen. Concerned about the continued spike in COVID-19 cases in New South Wales is limiting the upside.
StocksBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Gains On Earnings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Thursday, with dovish comments by Federal Reserve on interest rates and robust earnings updates from the likes of Royal Dutch Shell and Anglo American helping underpin sentiment. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,067 after gaining 0.3...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-London copper rises on soft dollar as Fed in no hurry to taper

(Updates prices, adds quotes) July 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices advanced on Thursday as the dollar weakened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rate increases are distant, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. The dollar slipped to multi-week lows in Asian trading on Thursday. Three-month...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open on mining, oil stocks

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Thursday, lifted by the materials and energy sectors as commodity prices firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-China buyers re-emerge, patient Fed saps dollar

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - World share markets were back on the climb on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus and reassurances from Beijing saw beaten-up Chinese stocks leap off the canvas. There was also some promising news on the long-awaited...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Suncor Cuts Fort Hills Oil Output Guidance

(Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. cut its full-year production guidance at its Fort Hills oil sands mine to between 45,000 and 55,000 barrels a day from a previous 65,000 to 85,000 barrels a day because of additional required work on the mine. Instability on the south side of the mine...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as miners tracked gold prices higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the U.S....
AgricultureUnion Leader

Lumber output in focus as producers look past record quarter

North American lumber producers are expected to post another quarter of record profits this week, but most attention will be on the outlook, with prices for wood products stumbling and do-it-yourself renovations slowing. Producers are building and expanding sawmills in the southern U.S., where costs are low and timber is...
StocksDailyFx

FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports

Company earnings bolster FTSE 100 index. Downtrend on UK treasury yields continues. Bulls testing rising wedge support. Boost your stock market knowledge with our articles on the types of stocks available, how equities impact the economy, and getting started with stock trading. The STOXX EUROPE 600 index represents the European...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high, boosted by 'non-hawkish' Fed

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback * Loonie touches strongest level since July 14 at 1.2432 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.7% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 3.3 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2438 to the greenback, or 80.40 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2432. The U.S. dollar has fallen sharply over the last 24 hours "in the wake of a non-hawkish Fed and moves by China to shore up market confidence," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Commodity currencies have fared particularly well." On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank said the job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to ease monetary stimulus. Among Group of Ten currencies, only the Norwegian crown and the New Zealand dollar gained more ground than the loonie. Norway, like Canada, is a major producer of oil, which settled 1.7% higher at $73.62 a barrel. Canada's foreign exchange fundamentals, including economic growth and the coronavirus vaccination rate "are at the top of the G10 pack and CAD performance should reflect that," Anderson said. "Even after today's gains, I still think CAD should rally further over the next few weeks." In a column published by the Financial Post newspaper, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canadian inflation slowed from a decade-high, but more price increases could be coming as businesses reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.3 basis points at 1.203%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Paul Simao)
Metal MiningPosted by
Reuters

Rio Tinto posts record half-year earnings on iron ore surge

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Rio Tinto logged a record first half performance on Wednesday, underpinned by soaring iron ore prices on strong demand from China, which led the global miner to pay out a bonanza of $9.1 billion in dividends. Rio’s half-year underlying earnings more than doubled from a year earlier as...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares gains as price pressures ease in June

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against greenback * Canada's annual inflation rate in June dips to 3.1% * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as stock markets calmed globally, but gains were capped by data showing national inflation rose less than expected in June. Global equities regained some poise as a storm in Chinese stocks showed signs of easing and investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Canada's annual inflation rate in June dipped to 3.1% from 3.6% in May, held back by price increases in June last year, data from Statistics Canada showed. Still, the Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2560 to 1.2604. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose ahead of an industry report expected to show U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, bringing the focus back to a tight supply and demand balance rather than rising coronavirus infections. U.S. crude prices were up 0.5% at $72.04 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 2.2 basis points to 1.192%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Kumba Posts Record 1H21 Earnings, Buoyed by Soaring Iron Ore Prices

Kumba Iron Ore (Kumba) reported results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (1H21) on 27 July. Operationally, these results were good with cash costs on our forecasts rising by 5% YoY in US dollar terms. Production volumes rose by 12% YoY, recovering well from a COVID-19 impacted 1H20 period. The Group’s 1H21 earnings were incredibly strong thanks to high iron ore prices. In rand terms, the price of iron ore was 76% higher for the six-month period under review. In addition, Kumba benefits from higher-quality products, so it realises higher prices than the iron ore prices we highlight in Figure 1 below.
Businesskfgo.com

Capgemini raises 2021 targets on booming tech demand

(Reuters) -French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini raised its 2021 guidance on Wednesday as it benefits from a global surge in demand for tech and cloud-based solutions that picked up speed during the pandemic. The company now expects 2021 revenues to be up between 12% and 13%, an operating...

Comments / 2

Community Policy