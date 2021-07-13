Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

1 killed, 3 injured in 110 crash near USC campus

By City News Staff
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 13 days ago
Camiloarenivar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

One person was killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle collision Monday evening on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway near USC, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of LAFD.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released.

One other person with serious injuries and two with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time.

