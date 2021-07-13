1 killed, 3 injured in 110 crash near USC campus

Camiloarenivar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

One person was killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle collision Monday evening on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway near USC, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of LAFD.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released.

One other person with serious injuries and two with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital.