July 13 Face of the Day: Nikki Tiarks

Community, creativity and culture are important to Nikki Tiarks, AVP of personal banking and area branch manager at TS Bank. Tiarks has been in banking for over 20 years, with her experience ranging from personal banking, branch and regional management, operations, audit, compliance and training. She has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Buena Vista University and earned certifications from American Bankers Association School of Compliance and Dialogue Works. Tiarks is the mother of two sons and is married to her high-school sweetheart.