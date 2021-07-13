Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

July 13 Face of the Day: Nikki Tiarks

nonpareilonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity, creativity and culture are important to Nikki Tiarks, AVP of personal banking and area branch manager at TS Bank. Tiarks has been in banking for over 20 years, with her experience ranging from personal banking, branch and regional management, operations, audit, compliance and training. She has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Buena Vista University and earned certifications from American Bankers Association School of Compliance and Dialogue Works. Tiarks is the mother of two sons and is married to her high-school sweetheart.

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Council Bluffs, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#The Arts#Avp#Buena Vista University#Ts Bank#The Board Of Director#The Council Bluffs Guild#The Omaha Symphony#Pace Interactive#Pace Children#Kitchen Council#Paceartsiow Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy