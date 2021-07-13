HerStory: Woodwind Quintets by Female Composers
Join us for IPO’s socially distanced summer concerts. HerStory begins with Valerie Coleman’s Afro-Cuban Concerto, a work that focuses on Afro-Cuban rhythms and the virtuosity of wind instruments. The concert also includes Hedwige Chrétien’s Quintet and Barbara Harbach’s Freeing the Caged Bird, a four-movement tribute inspired by the literary works of four native St. Louis women who struggled to give voice to their creativity. All works are performed by IPO Principal Players Cynthia Fudala (flute), Naomi Bensdorf Frisch (oboe), Trevor O’Riordan (clarinet), Erin Kozakis (bassoon) and Lee Shirer (horn). For more information, call 708.481.7774. www.ipomusic.org.www.villageofparkforest.com
