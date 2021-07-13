Cerro Gordo County joins CICS mental health region
MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been a process a couple of years in the making. Now, Cerro Gordo County is a part of Central Iowa Community Services (CICS). The agency has now expanded to 15 counties in North and Central Iowa, and will have offices based at the Cerro Gordo County courthouse. CEO Russell Wood says residents can expect more services to be available, including vocational and housing supports, as well as outpatient therapy, med management and mobile crisis response.www.kimt.com
Comments / 0