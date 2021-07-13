Victims critical after quadruple shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating after four people were shot on the city's northeast side early Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home in the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. Arriving officers located three men with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Eldon Wheeler / WRTV Four people are in critical condition following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Indianapolis.

A fourth victim believed to be connected to the same scene was located suffering a gunshot wound on Meadowlark Drive shortly after the initial victims were located.

All four victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police at the scene say they believe the gunfire started in a house and spilled out onto the streets.

Investigators are working to determine if the victims were also responsible for the gunfire, it is unclear at this time who the shooter or shooters may be.

This incident remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, anyone with information should call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.