ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. JEPI is an actively managed fund that generates income by selling options on U.S. large cap stocks. The fund invests in S&P 500 stocks that exhibit low-volatility and value characteristics and sells options on those stocks to generate additional income. Ultimately any actively managed fund is a bet on the manager’s ability to outperform the market. JEPI offers a hedge-fund-like strategy in an ETF wrapper, and investors and advisers should consider whether JEPI is suitable for their objectives. It is quite reasonably priced for what it offers.