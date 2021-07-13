2021 MAIN STREET NIGHTS PRESENTS…Mucca Pazza
Mucca Pazza combines marching band traditions and street theater spectacle with rock and roll sensibilities, high level of musicianship, and unparalleled eccentric, frenetic visual presence and genre-bending original compositions! They have earned critical praise and a loyal local following while playing at major festivals including Lollapalooza and collaborating with a range of artists. In case of rain, performances will be moved to Dining on the Green, 349 Main Street. For weather related changes or cancellations, please call 708.283.5647. For general inquiries, call 708.748.2005.www.villageofparkforest.com
