Castleton, VT

Growing Food, Growing Farmers On Display at Castleton University Bank Gallery

castleton.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven years ago, Vermont Folklife Center researchers Greg Sharrow and Andy Kolovos began fieldwork to explore the grass-roots food movement in Vermont. The interviews they recorded tell stories of diverse agricultural systems and communities thriving in many parts of Vermont, and in particular, a node of activity in Rutland County. Sharrow described his early meetings with farmers in the Rutland area as revealing “the spokes on a wheel”, with the hub located at Boardman Hill Farm, where Greg and Gay Cox have lived and farmed for more than three decades.

