Growing Food, Growing Farmers On Display at Castleton University Bank Gallery
Seven years ago, Vermont Folklife Center researchers Greg Sharrow and Andy Kolovos began fieldwork to explore the grass-roots food movement in Vermont. The interviews they recorded tell stories of diverse agricultural systems and communities thriving in many parts of Vermont, and in particular, a node of activity in Rutland County. Sharrow described his early meetings with farmers in the Rutland area as revealing “the spokes on a wheel”, with the hub located at Boardman Hill Farm, where Greg and Gay Cox have lived and farmed for more than three decades.www.castleton.edu
