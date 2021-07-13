Cancel
Benny Goodman Trio Records Body & Soul 1935

By Arvida Rascón
kuvo.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin David Goodman (May 30, 1909 – June 13, 1986) was an American jazz clarinetist and bandleader known as the “King of Swing.”. In the mid-1930s, Goodman led one of the most popular musical groups in the United States. His concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on January 16, 1938, is described by critic Bruce Eder as “the single most important jazz or popular music concert in history: jazz’s ‘coming out’ party to the world of ‘respectable’ music.”

