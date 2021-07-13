Where to Stay in Asheville, North Carolina, for a Local Experience

Photography by Rachael McIntosh Photography. WHY MAKE ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, your destination for outdoor adventure? The beloved town is the winner of the Scouted Cities Contest’s Outdoor Adventure category, and as The Scout Guide Asheville editor and owner Meagan Harris explains, encompassed by the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville lends itself to an unforgettable outdoor experience. The area’s offerings cater to everyone, whether they’re seeking a relaxing scenic overview or an athletically vigorous day of hiking, mountain biking, fishing, camping, and more. There are no off seasons in Asheville, but locals find the spring, when everything is in bloom, and fall, when you can take in the beauty of the changing colors of the leaves, especially appealing times to visit. After your time in the wild, there are plenty of post-adventure ways to unwind, from visiting the local breweries to taking in the local art scene. Ready to plan your adventure getaway? Here, Meagan shares her favorite local finds and activities for making the most of your visit.