Astros Draft Roundup - Rounds 6-10

By Spencer Morris
The Crawfish Boxes
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer Arrighetti, RHP, University of Louisiana (Round 6, 178th Overall) In a 9-player draft class, Arrighetti was the only college junior that the Astros selected, which is truly odd. He also has less data than the typical college arm, as he started his career with a 17 inning season for TCU before transferring, not pitching during the 2020 regular season and ending up with the Ragin’ Cajuns for 2021. The freshman results were very poor, but since that point, Arrighetti has posted some pretty dominant numbers across a 2020 Northwoods League stint and NCAA play, striking out more than a batter per inning while limiting hits.

www.crawfishboxes.com

