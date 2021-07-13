‘Night Head 2041’ Episode 1 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online, With Spoilers

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It has a been a little while since M. Night Shyamalan - the writer, producer, director, and sometimes actor who first started scaring us with his acclaimed breakout hit The Sixth Sense - has given us much to scream about… on the big screen, that is. In recent years, the main focus for the executive producer of Apple TV+’s Servant was reinventing superhero movies with a pair of sequels to Unbreakable, but he appears to be officially retuning to horror movies with an intriguing thriller called Old, which follows beachgoers mysteriously cursed with a dangerously rapid mortality rate. Of course, not all of the following M. Night Shyamalan movies, which you can watch now on streaming or by renting online, are meant to be scary (intentionally or not), such as his first major studio production.