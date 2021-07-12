Hawkins Co. Sheriff: ‘Everything is still on the table’ in search for Summer Wells
ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hawkins County Sheriff said everybody is still a person of interest in the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells. "Right now everything is still on the table. We're still trying to find out what happened to Summer. Everybody is still a person of interest," Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a video released Monday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.www.wsmv.com
Comments / 1