Market boom prices military families out

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Military families are being priced out of Clarksville amid the housing market craze. New construction and new residents are much of what you’ll find it Clarksville, but those new homeowners are the lucky ones. “We do have some people out there who are living in hotels waiting for housing to open up,” co-founder and managing broker of Legion Realty Ciera Netherton said. She serves primarily military families in a city inhabited mostly that. That is, until the secret got out. “You've got multiple people who are submitting up to 40 offers at a time on one house.”