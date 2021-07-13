Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Market boom prices military families out

By Rebecca Cardenas
WSMV
 14 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Military families are being priced out of Clarksville amid the housing market craze. New construction and new residents are much of what you’ll find it Clarksville, but those new homeowners are the lucky ones. “We do have some people out there who are living in hotels waiting for housing to open up,” co-founder and managing broker of Legion Realty Ciera Netherton said. She serves primarily military families in a city inhabited mostly that. That is, until the secret got out. “You've got multiple people who are submitting up to 40 offers at a time on one house.”

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Business
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
Clarksville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Home Price#Mortgage#Wsmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Officers offer harrowing accounts at first Jan. 6 committee hearing

Officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection offered powerful and often emotional testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, recounting scenes of chaos, violence and destruction as the House select committee kicked off its investigation into the insurrection. The civil and somber hearing marked the first meeting of the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy