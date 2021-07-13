Minnesota Business Services Firms Expect Continued Economic Recovery in the Next Year
St. Paul – Minnesota business services firms expect continued recovery from the pandemic recession during the next four quarters, with 55% of respondents expecting increase in consumer spending and 46% anticipating growth in employment. Those are the results released today from a joint survey conducted in May and June of this year by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.www.redlakenationnews.com
