Minnesota Business Services Firms Expect Continued Economic Recovery in the Next Year

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Walz Administration is applauding a better-than-expected state economic forecast. The latest report from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows general fund revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th totaled more than 26-point-five-eight-billion dollars. That's two-point-six-eight-billion dollars - or 11-point-two percent - more than the February budget forecast. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said in a statement, "while we are still recovering from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s strong revenue report reflects what happens when we make meaningful investments to help those who were hit hardest."