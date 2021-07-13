Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Business Services Firms Expect Continued Economic Recovery in the Next Year

 13 days ago

St. Paul – Minnesota business services firms expect continued recovery from the pandemic recession during the next four quarters, with 55% of respondents expecting increase in consumer spending and 46% anticipating growth in employment. Those are the results released today from a joint survey conducted in May and June of this year by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Energy industry employment continues to grow slowly

Jul. 24—Energy jobs lost to the pandemic continue to slowly be recovered. The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association has released a report showing the upstream sector of the energy showed a net increase of nearly 8,800 direct jobs in the first half of the year compared to the first half of 2020 for a total of 168,000 jobs in the Lone Star State.
Saint Paul, MNredlakenationnews.com

Rural Finance Authority Clears Way for Disaster Loans

St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture's Rural Finance Authority (RFA) Board today determined that an emergency exists in Minnesota due to drought, which makes zero-interest loans available immediately for Minnesota farmers whose operations are suffering from lack of rain. “The RFA board members voted unanimously to make these...
Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Our Approach to Workforce Development Fund Reforms

Minnesota is home to one of the country’s most talented workforces. That’s no accident – it comes from years of investments by public and private sector leaders in education and training that produce strong talent for a diverse economy. One of the unique differentiators to training our workforce that many...
Saint Paul, MNredlakenationnews.com

DEED Awards Funding to Nonprofit Lenders that Help Emerging Entrepreneurs

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded grants totaling $3.1 million to 26 nonprofit lending partners across the state that provide business loans through DEED’s Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program (ELP). ELP supports the growth of businesses owned and operated by people who...
Saint Paul, MNredlakenationnews.com

Price of goods up across Midwest and nation

ST. PAUL - The price of used cars, food, gasoline and other goods was up in the Midwest by 1% over the month in June and 5.8% over the year that month, barely beating out the increase in average prices paid by urban consumers across the country. American cities in...
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

Another positive economic forecast for Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Walz Administration is applauding a better-than-expected state economic forecast. The latest report from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows general fund revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th totaled more than 26-point-five-eight-billion dollars. That's two-point-six-eight-billion dollars - or 11-point-two percent - more than the February budget forecast. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said in a statement, "while we are still recovering from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s strong revenue report reflects what happens when we make meaningful investments to help those who were hit hardest."
POTUSPOLITICO

Will Delta doom the economic recovery?

Editor’s Note: Weekly Shift is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Employment & Immigration policy newsletter, Morning Shift. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Clifton Park, NYhudsonvalley360.com

GTM Payroll Services to celebrate 30 years in business with contributions

CLIFTON PARK — In recognition of 30 years in business and serving the Capital Region, GTM Payroll Services will be contributing $30,000 to community organizations. The groups receiving donations are non-profit clients of the firm that collectively provide a variety of social services for families, children, seniors and many others in need.
Industrybreakingtravelnews.com

Hospitality business continues recovery in June

June saw the output of UK hospitality businesses grow at the fastest rate in nine years, as more consumers took advantage of lockdown-easing, according to the Lloyds Bank UK Recovery Tracker. The tourism and recreation (63.1) sector recorded its strongest output growth since January 2012. Prior to April, the sector’s...
BusinessPosted by
WITF

Could inflation slow economic recovery?

Washington Post economics correspondent Heather Long addresses inflation, jobs, stock market. Inflation was up 5.4% last month – the highest it’s been in 13 years. Most Americans already knew prices were going up. What we’re paying for gas, many food items, cars, and homes is significantly higher than just a few months ago.
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

Hoosiers Can Expect Larger Refund Next Year

Hoosiers can expect a larger refund the next time they file their taxes. That’s because Indiana closed out the fiscal year with $1.1 billion in excess reserves, triggering an automatic taxpayer refund. While the final refund amount will not be calculated until later this year, early estimates suggest the refund...
BusinessCMSWire

The Technologies Helping Businesses Shift From Economic Recovery to Profitability

A recent Gartner survey identified the top three business priorities in 2021 as: growth, workforce and organizational resilience and sustainability, and investment in digital capabilities. All of these priorities are driven from technology enablement. Digital technologies played a paramount role over the last 18 months in keeping workers functioning and...
Arizona StateKGUN 9

Arizona’s economic rebound continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona’s economy is rebounding nicely from the effects of the COVID pandemic. Industries are recovering and lost jobs are being restored. There are good moves---and bad moves you could make in the current economy. Job numbers are one of the best barometers of whether an economy...
Businessnyassembly.gov

Assembly Continues Working to Ensure Small Businesses Keep Critical Grant Funding to Aid in COVID-19 Recovery

Speaker Carl Heastie, Small Business Committee Chair Al Stirpe and Assemblymember Erik Dilan today announced that the Assembly has passed legislation to help small businesses across New York by ensuring that grants from the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program are exempt from personal income tax and corporate franchise tax (A.8033, Dilan). This will ensure that this critical grant funding is used to help businesses recover from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

