If At First You Don’t Secede

In these Not-So-United States, talk of secession is growing. It has always been a micro-undercurrent, but it is relatively common nowadays. Vermont is furthest ahead with its Vermont Second Republic movement, named for another shift from being a possible state in 1777 but remaining the Vermont Republic until 1791. Many in Vermont regret the loss of sovereignty and especially regret being associated with states controlled by (Irony Alert) Republicans, since literally every state controlled by Republicans are ending democracy as we know it.