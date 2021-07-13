Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

If At First You Don’t Secede

By Guest Columnist
escalontimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn these Not-So-United States, talk of secession is growing. It has always been a micro-undercurrent, but it is relatively common nowadays. Vermont is furthest ahead with its Vermont Second Republic movement, named for another shift from being a possible state in 1777 but remaining the Vermont Republic until 1791. Many in Vermont regret the loss of sovereignty and especially regret being associated with states controlled by (Irony Alert) Republicans, since literally every state controlled by Republicans are ending democracy as we know it.

www.escalontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winona Laduke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Estonia#Belarus#Republicans#Hawaiians#Africans#Ecofeminist Progressive#Greater Idahoans#Native American#Jewish#The Free Jefferson State#Canadian#Eastern#Central European#Baltic#Central Asian#Soviet#Portland State University#Peacevoice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Casey MichelTom Barrack suggests Trump's White House was even more vulnerable than we thought

On early Tuesday morning, federal authorities dropped a bombshell: According to prosecutors, an American close to the president was also working for a foreign dictatorship and had been trying to influence policy. The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleged an unregistered foreign agent named Thomas Barrack spent years liaising with the United Arab Emirates and then subtly attempting to maneuver former President Donald Trump toward UAE goals.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Want to evaluate Donald Trump's judgment? Listen to Donald Trump

“One of the things I have is really good judgment,” former President Trump claimed. “I think I have a really good temperament. ... I certainly have a great relationship with people. I get along with everybody.” During his campaign in 2016, Trump pledged he would appoint “the very best people” to his Cabinet and administration.
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
POTUSNewsweek

Watergate Reporter Carl Bernstein Calls Donald Trump a 'War Criminal'

Political analyst and Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a "war criminal" on CNN's Reliable Sources Sunday. He said people need to view Trump in "a different context," calling him "our own American war criminal." The comment appeared to shock host Brian Stelter, who prompted Bernstein to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Sidney Powell And ‘Kraken’ Lawyers Argue They Shouldn’t Be Sanctioned Because Trump Claimed Voter Fraud Too

Counsel for far-right attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers in a Michigan post-election case alleging fraud said Monday that former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud should shield the attorneys from being sanctioned in the case, arguing the fact the president alleged widespread election fraud made their own false evidence of it more legitimate.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
SportsAOL Corp

"Russia" continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
POTUSFox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy