A Statement from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Regarding Pipeline Foods, LLC's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) issued the following statement today regarding Pipeline Foods, LLC’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The MDA currently has an open investigation into the license held by Pipeline Foods, LLC and, therefore, is limited to the information that can be shared at this time. However, the MDA will host a meeting for impacted producers in the near future. Producers that have questions regarding the situation can contact the MDA’s Grain Licensing Program at 651-201-6011 or grain@state.mn.us.