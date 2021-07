For the lucky among us that haven't become sick from food poisoning, the experience can be downright grueling — from a few hours to a few days, you are so unwell there is no escaping the illness. It's truly one of the most exhausting experiences a human body can go through. So, naturally, when a significant number of people begin getting sick from foodborne illness, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the general public start paying attention. When they occur, these outbreaks are investigated and traced back to any possible sources and information is then disseminated to the public so that the issue can be nipped in the bud before more people become sick.