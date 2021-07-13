The CDC has updated its mask guidelines for schools. Some states will listen, some won't.

While District 186 continues to discuss what its mask policy will be for the coming school year, other school districts are opting not to require masks. As WMAY News first reported Wednesday afternoon, Ball-Chatham schools will be mask-optional this year, citing low local infection rates for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Highland school district in the Metro East says masks will be recommended but optional for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. The superintendent there says the decision on whether or not to wear a mask should lie with the individual.