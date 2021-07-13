Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The CDC has updated its mask guidelines for schools. Some states will listen, some won't.

redlakenationnews.com
 13 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Friday saying vaccinated teachers and students no longer must wear masks inside school buildings to protect against the transmission of COVID-19. The guidance, issued amid falling infection rates and hospitalizations, recommends unvaccinated individuals, including children, should still wear masks and maintain...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthWTVW

Gov. Beshear updates mask guidelines

FRANKFORT, Ky – Governor Andy Beshear updated the state’s guidelines for masks as the Delta variant spreads throughout the state. The updated guidelines include all unvaccinated Kentuckians wear masks inside when they’re not at home and all Kentuckians with pre-existing conditions should wear masks inside when not at home. Gov. Beshear also says all unvaccinated Kentuckians who are eligible should be vaccinated immediately.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Some local colleges won't require COVID-19 vaccine, despite state push

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Officials within Illinois’ higher education systems are urging college campuses to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students this fall, but not all schools plan to do so. The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board issued new guidance on Monday, July 19,...
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Carson City schools won't require masks for coming year

The Carson City School District will not be requiring the use of facemasks for the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Richard Stokes announced as the district’s Board of Trustees approved the safe school reopening plan Tuesday. Community members expressed concerns about language regarding the use of facemasks in the plan. Trustees...
Alabama StateAnniston Star

Alabama won't require masks, social distancing at K-12 schools

MONTGOMERY — State Superintendent Eric Mackey on Friday said there will be no push from the state department to require students or staff to wear masks when schools resume next month. Mackey told Alabama Daily News it will be up to local schools to approach mask-wearing and social distancing. “Local...
Chatham, ILwmay.com

Some Illinois School Districts Making Masks Optional

While District 186 continues to discuss what its mask policy will be for the coming school year, other school districts are opting not to require masks. As WMAY News first reported Wednesday afternoon, Ball-Chatham schools will be mask-optional this year, citing low local infection rates for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Highland school district in the Metro East says masks will be recommended but optional for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. The superintendent there says the decision on whether or not to wear a mask should lie with the individual.
Ballston Spa, NYTimes Union

Some local school districts keep indoor mask mandate for summer

Not all school districts in the Capital Region are ready to drop the indoor mask requirements. Under updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, schools can permit vaccinated students and staff to go mask-free inside school buildings this summer. Unvaccinated children must wear the coverings when moving inside the school and unvaccinated staff must wear masks at all times.
Ascension Parish, LAwbrz.com

Ascension Parish schools won't require masks on campuses this fall

The Ascension Parish school system announced Thursday that face coverings will not be mandatory for students when they return to campuses this fall. Guidelines released by the school system Thursday said children in grades K-12 will not be required to wear masks at school, though they will mandated while riding buses. Read the statement from Ascension Public Schools below.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CDC defends U.S. transit mask mandate as some call for scrapping

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. health official who signed a sweeping order for masks to be worn on nearly all forms of public transport said they were a key tool in preventing COVID-19 transmission even as some lawmakers call for ending the rules. Marty Cetron, director for...
U.S. PoliticsWETM

Whitehouse urges to still follow CDC masking guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the federal level still encourages individuals to follow Center of Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Overall, the guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals are protected from severe illness, but unvaccinated individuals should remain wearing masks. This advice is consistent with what the CDC has been saying. The Whitehouse also stated that communities and individuals should make the decision that is best for them based on what is going on in their local areas.
Stanford, CANBC Bay Area

Delta Variant: Some Parents Support Stricter Mask Rules for Kids at School

All children should wear a mask in school this fall even if they are vaccinated. That's according to the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation released Monday, which takes a stricter position on masks than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this month. One reason? The increase...
PharmaceuticalsAMA

AMA backs update to CDC opioid prescribing guidelines

CHICAGO -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today urged advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Injury Center to recommend an overhaul of the CDC’s problematic guideline on opioid prescriptions that has proved devastating for patients with pain. The AMA comments mirror those of the Opioid Workgroup,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy