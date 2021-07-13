Redefine Your Family Vacation This Summer
(Family Features) As families across America return to traveling this summer, many are craving a mix of city energy and outdoor adventure. A destination like Reno, Nevada’s second largest city, is lively but more low-key than Las Vegas with fun opportunities for the whole family. Located just 45 minutes from Reno, Lake Tahoe is known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreation, creating a perfect getaway for those craving adventure and city life in close proximity.www.escalontimes.com
