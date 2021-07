Jul. 12—Neither of Clemson's top quarterback signees were picked on Sunday's first day of the MLB draft. That could mean good news for the Tigers in two sports. Will Taylor and Bubba Chandler have committed to play football and baseball this year at Clemson. But they were also considered first-round draft picks, which would've come with contract offers likely too rich to refuse. Their slides out of the first round could be an indication they are leaning toward going to Death Valley and not the minor leagues.