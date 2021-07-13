Cancel
Opinion: US men's basketball team looking far from gold medal favorite in Olympic tune-up games

Las Cruces Sun-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dominance of Team USA in men’s basketball on the world stage has been so thorough, so complete, such a foregone conclusion over the last dozen years that there was little reason to consider any outcome other than the obvious. The Americans win gold medals? Ho-hum. Anything else? It’s a...

www.lcsun-news.com

