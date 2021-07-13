UNC School of Medicine Novant Health Charlotte Campus receives positive evaluation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education
CHARLOTTE AND CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 9, 2021 – The Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) has determined Novant Health and UNC School of Medicine have adequate resources to proceed with training UNC School of Medicine students at the Novant Health Charlotte Campus in February 2022. This is UNC School of Medicine’s third branch campus, which will be based at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.www.weeklypostnc.com
