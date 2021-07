You could be forgiven for not knowing that 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend Of Zelda with the way Nintendo has - or more accurately hasn't - been celebrating it. Fans everywhere expected Nintendo to go big for the iconic series Birthday, perhaps with multiple ports and remasters of old favourites. So far, we've had a trailer for the sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, a pretty cool Game & Watch machine, and a HD port of 2011 Wii adventure Skyward Sword. Not a great mix, but the good news is that it sounds like there's much more to come - even if it's not this year.