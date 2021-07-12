Albright has not been drafted through round 8 ...

National Football League teams are expected to take notice of Texas A&M when the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around next spring as the program is projected to have as many as four players selected in the first round. All four came to Aggieland as part of the program's 2019 recruiting class and are projected to declare early after their third season on campus (which is a testimony to just how good they've been during their time in College Station). They've also been a driving force behind the overall improvement in the program, helping A&M go from a top 25 team the year before their arrival to a contender for the College Football Playoff as sophomores.