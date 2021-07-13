Cancel
HyunA Is The New Face of Loewe

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop star HyunA is now the latest global brand ambassador for Loewe. The Korean singer-songwriter and P NATION signee has been loved for her distinct style in both fashion and music. Some of her recent hits include I’m Not Cool, which is led by a track of the same title that has sparked viral dance challenges on TikTok.

