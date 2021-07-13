HyunA Is The New Face of Loewe

Comfortable fashion has become synonymous with athleisure, but there’s more than one way to feel cozy. Last week, as celebrities headed to film festivals and parties, they sought out going-out looks with the right combination of casual ease and visual interest. At the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen embodied the current mood. Olsen, who was honored with the festival’s Woman Power Award for her work onscreen, packed an array of loose patterned dresses for her trip. Though she changed outfits several times, her standout moment came thanks to a raw hemmed tunic from Another Archive’s spring/summer 2021 collection. Created in collaboration with Catalan painter Lidia Massllorens, the pieces are detailed with an abstract brushstroke print and inspired by muses throughout history, all of which made it a perfect choice for Olsen.
