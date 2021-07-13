Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1130 PM PDT/1130 PM MST/. * At 1043 PM PDT/1043 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over the east side of the Las Vegas Valley to 10 miles north of Callville Bay Campground, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Anthem, The Strip, Nellis AFB, Downtown Las Vegas, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, The Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Bay, Southern Highlands, Lake Las Vegas, Overton, Green Valley, Paradise, Enterprise, Moapa Valley and Echo Bay. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 60 and 70. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH