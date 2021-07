SPOILER ALERT: this story discusses the character He Who Remains and the events of the Loki Finale, as well as other potential plot points going forward. Where were we? Well, in the Loki finale, we met a new face in the MCU: He Who Remains. Or at least that's what he called himself. Portrayed by Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), He Who Remains stole the show from a pair of scene stealers (Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino), and then played a pivotal role in a moment that may live in infamy in the MCU that follows.