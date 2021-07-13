Cancel
New Axiomtek fanless mini PC designed for edge AI computing

By Julian Horsey
 13 days ago
Axiomtek has introduced a new addition to its range of fanless mini PC systems announcing the availability of its new AIE900-902-FL edge AI computing system created for for advanced AI-powered autonomous machine applications. The new rugged edge AI system is based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier platform and features an 8-core NVDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 (64-bit) processor and 512-Core NVIDIA Volta GPU with 64 Tensor cores.

