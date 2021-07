The United States men's basketball team lost to France 83-76 in the Olympic preliminary round on Sunday morning. Here are five observations from what went down... While the exhibition schedule may have prepared everyone for this, and while each loss may be less surprising than the previous one, the defeat the United States suffered against France on Sunday morning in their Olympic opener was a first in 17 years. Not since 2004, when the U.S. men's team lost to Argentina, had they lost to anyone on the Olympic stage.