India reports 32,906 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises by 2,020

Chinese officials shot down a World Health Organization proposal Thursday that endeavored to reexamine the role of a Wuhan lab in the coronavirus outbreak at the outset of the pandemic. WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus himself laid out the plans to audit the labs in central Wuhan in a private meeting last week, saying he fully expected China to play ball and “support this next phase of the scientific process by sharing all relevant data in a spirit of transparency.” On Thursday, Chinese officials publicly derided the idea, saying they were shocked and offended it was even being considered. Determining the origin of the virus would give the global community invaluable information on the disease that would save lives, likely shorten the pandemic, and better protect against it happening again.