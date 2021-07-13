Cancel
Public Health

India reports 32,906 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises by 2,020

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – India reported on Tuesday 32,906 new COVID-19 cases and 2,020 new deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Related
Public Healthseattleindian.com

Chinese province reports 12 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, July 11 (IANS) China's Yunnan province reported 12 new locally transmitted Covid-19 confirmed cases, all in the city of Ruili, the local health commission said Sunday. The cases were all found in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said. The province also registered four imported confirmed...
Worldkfgo.com

Italy reports 9 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,455 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported nine coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,455 from 2,153. Italy has registered 127,840 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
Public HealthThe Guardian

China reports highest number of Covid cases since January

China has reported the highest daily tally of new confirmed Covid-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in southwestern Yunnan province, which shares a border with Myanmar. Mainland China recorded 65 new confirmed cases for 19 July, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases; new local cluster in Nanjing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 20 versus 65 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 20 originated overseas, and two were local transmissions, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily bulletin. All of the local cases were in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, it added.
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 336.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 336,054,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 388,738,495 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Those figures are up from the 335,487,779 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

China reports 50 new COVID-19 cases on July 21 vs 22 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 21, up from 22 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday. Local infections accounted for 12 of the new cases, up from two a day earlier, the National Health Commission said...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Indonesia overtakes India as Asia's new Covid-19 epicenter

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) — Indonesia reported 54,517 new cases of Covid-19, authorities said Wednesday, a single-day national record and dire warning sign for the world's fourth-most populous country. The island nation -- home to about 270 million people -- is now reporting more cases a day than hard-hit India, making...
Public Healtharcamax.com

COVID may have claimed as many as 5 million lives in India

India’s actual death toll from COVID-19 could range between 1.3 million to a staggering 5 million, with even the most conservative estimate putting its tally at more than double the U.S., the highest recorded in the world so far. The numbers, derived from research models and local authority data, range...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo daily covid-19 cases total 1,128 on Saturday

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Saturday as Japan’s capital kicked off the Olympic Games. Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January. The number tends to be lower on holidays and weekends due to less...
ScienceSlate

China Declares Itself “Extremely Shocked” at New WHO Proposal to Reexamine Possible Wuhan Lab Leak

Chinese officials shot down a World Health Organization proposal Thursday that endeavored to reexamine the role of a Wuhan lab in the coronavirus outbreak at the outset of the pandemic. WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus himself laid out the plans to audit the labs in central Wuhan in a private meeting last week, saying he fully expected China to play ball and “support this next phase of the scientific process by sharing all relevant data in a spirit of transparency.” On Thursday, Chinese officials publicly derided the idea, saying they were shocked and offended it was even being considered. Determining the origin of the virus would give the global community invaluable information on the disease that would save lives, likely shorten the pandemic, and better protect against it happening again.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

North Korea reports 'grave incident' related to COVID-19

North Korea's leader says a "grave incident" related to COVID-19 is putting the safety of its citizens at risk. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly lashed out at officials during a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party on Tuesday, South Korean-based news agency Yonhap reported, citing North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Modi's main rival among Indian Pegasus targets: reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main political rival Rahul Gandhi is among dozens of Indian politicians, journalists, activists and government critics who were identified as potential targets of an Israeli-made spyware, media reports said Monday. More than 1,000 phone numbers in India were among tens of thousands worldwide selected as possibly of interest to clients of NSO Group, maker of the Pegasus spyware, according to a group of media outlets. The leaked list was shared with the news outlets by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, and Amnesty International. The identities behind around 300 of the Indian phone numbers were verified by the media outlets. They include a woman who made sexual harassment allegations against India's former chief justice, as well as Tibetan Buddhist clerics, Pakistani diplomats and Chinese journalists, the reports said.
Indiabuffalonynews.net

Punjab CM accuses Centre of surveillance through spyware

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday condemned the alleged hacking of private phones of top political leaders, journalists, businessmen, scientists, constitutional authorities and others "as a shameful attack not just on individual privacy but also on national security by the BJP-led government at the Centre".
Public HealthWashington Times

‘Shocked’: China blasts WHO over plan for COVID-19 origin study

BEIJING — China cannot accept the World Health Organization‘s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was shocked by the plan and specifically, the theory...

