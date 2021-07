AMSTERDAM, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get Report, (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announced that Stephen Pusey has stepped down as a director from the VEON Board (the "Board"). Mr. Pusey, who has been on the Board since June 2020, will be focusing on other commitments. Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the Board, said: "We thank Steve, who is a recognized leader in the industry, for his many valuable contributions to the Company." The Board intends to fill the vacancy created and this will be announced in due course.