FIRST ALERT DAY: Thunderstorms today could turn severe and produce heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active pattern continues with more thunderstorms in the forecast today. Moisture continues to feed into Ohio from the south keeping the air mass humid. The trigger is a disturbance tracking through. The storms today will be faster moving than yesterday, however, they will still be efficient rain producers. There is the possibility of a few storms going severe. Wind damage will be the main hazard. High temperatures today in the lower 80s. A breezy south wind. The storm threat goes down this evening. Another disturbance late tonight will kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures around 70 degrees. A lesser chance of storms tomorrow. Just isolated morning stuff south and east of Cleveland. Most of us will be dry tomorrow. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Thursday will be a warm, breezy, and humid day. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s. A front arrives Friday and that means the risk of storms goes up again.