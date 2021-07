URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Last year, the Bike Project in Urbana donated bikes to kids for the holidays. Now, they’re doing it again to let kids ride out the summer in style. They put up bikes on display outside of their headquarters, and then had parents and kids try out their favorite bikes. Kids picked out their favorite bike on a first come, first serve basis. This afternoon, they gave out 45 bikes to kids who needed them.