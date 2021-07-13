Nexperia signs Sourcengine
Nexperia has signed a distribution agreement with Sourcengine. Sourcengine aims to streamline purchasing and procurement by deploying various tools:. BOM Tool allows any user to upload a parts list, receive instant quotes from thousands of traceable suppliers, and make a purchase all in one place. While anyone can use the BOM Tool, user registration unlocks its full capacity, including the ability to get quotes for up to 4,000 line items.www.electronicsweekly.com
