Nexperia signs Sourcengine

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexperia has signed a distribution agreement with Sourcengine. Sourcengine aims to streamline purchasing and procurement by deploying various tools:. BOM Tool allows any user to upload a parts list, receive instant quotes from thousands of traceable suppliers, and make a purchase all in one place. While anyone can use the BOM Tool, user registration unlocks its full capacity, including the ability to get quotes for up to 4,000 line items.

www.electronicsweekly.com

#Nexperia#Bom Tool#The Bom Tool To Quote#Quantity Multiplier#Npi
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Sign On Error

I'm getting this error when trying to file a case in the support portal. "Unable to provide subject and attribute info. Attribute mapping(s) failed: Mapping lookup 'getCustPortalUserfromCsp' returned empty result. You do not have access to this resource or an error occurred during the login process. Please see https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/company/contact-support if...
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

Design kit for touchscreen human-IoT interfaces

Adlink has teamed up with Candera to provide a way to create touchscreen user interfaces for IoT applications – demonstrating it with a 2D – 3D washing machine GUI (graphical user interface). The tools are Adlink’s Rockchip PX30 SoC based I-PI Smarc IoT prototyping platform and Candara’s CGI Studio. “Intuitive...
Technologyaithority.com

Sourcengine Beats First Half Forecast by 252% Amid Ongoing Component Shortages, Supply Chain Evolution

Sourcengine, the electronic component industry’s leading e-commerce marketplace, announced that it has made significant inroads towards its goal of bringing sourcing and purchasing into the future. In addition to beating its first half revenue forecast by 252%, shipped revenue increased by 60% as new users on the platform grew by 72% and search traffic by 373%. Meanwhile, Sourceability, a leading distributor and the developer of Sourcengine, beat forecasts in both Q1 and Q2 on its way to 58% first half revenue growth compared to the same period in 2020.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Winbond OctalNAND and Synopsys SSI IP interoperable

Winbond has announced the interoperability of Synopsys’ DesignWare Synchronous Serial Interface (SSI) IP and Winbond’s OctalNAND Flash Memory. The DesignWare SSI IP, offering high transfer rates and low latency in serial flash memories and OctalNAND Flash deliver a complete NAND flash memory solution for automotive, mobile and IoT SoCs, enabling faster adoption of octal non-volatile memories (NVM) with high-speed read bandwidth in densities up to 4Gbit.
EconomyElectronicsWeekly.com

Woven Planet buys Carmera

Woven Plant, the automated driving unit of Toyota, has bought the spatial AI specialist Carmera. The move follows Woven Planet’s April acquisition of the automated driving subsidiary of Lyft. The acquisition of Carmera will accelerate AMP’s shift from the R&D stage to the next phase of commercialisation by bolstering the...
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Weebit Nano tapes out test chip

Weebit Nano has completed the design and verification stages of its embedded ReRAM module, and taped-out a test-chip that integrates this module. This test-chip will be used as the final platform for testing and qualification, ahead of customer production. “The test chip containing this module will allow Weebit to demonstrate...
Technologyu.today

How to Participate in the Concordium Network as a Node

Concordium is now live on mainnet following a successful launch on June 9. In the lead to the launch, the enterprise blockchain platform underwent four separate iterations of its testnet, with over 7,000 accounts and 2,300 self-sovereign identities issued on the fourth version, which was completed in March. The fourth version also attracted over 800 bakers and 1,000 active nodes.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
BusinessCIO

TTX tackles turnover in moving ERP to the cloud

Railcar pooling company TTX is undergoing its second digital transformation, the first of which saw it ditch its mainframe for x86 servers. Now, it’s heading for the cloud. When Bruce Schinelli, CIO and vice president of IT, joined TTX in late 2006 most of its systems were mainframe-based. “We had a very small footprint in any other kind of environment,” he says. The following year, the company began rewriting its applications from the ground up, a process that took six years. “We were one of the few that actually completely exited the mainframe platform and didn’t just hide a bunch of the processes in the background,” he says.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

TCCA STC approval for the J301A-001 audio panel for Bell helicopters

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 55 seconds. The TCCA STC for the J301A-001 (STC number SH21-8) is applicable to the Bell aircraft series 412/212/205. The J301 is a drop-in replacement for the Andrea A301 Series and the NAT N301A series audio panels allowing for an additional 2 TX/RX positions for a total of 8. The J301 has the flexibility to work with several different ICS Tie line levels simplifying its interface with existing audio systems. The STC can be implemented on an ‘as-needed’ basis. Therefore, any quantity of panels within the helicopters audio system can be upgraded, operators don’t have to implement them all of them at once.
HPCwire

re:Inventing HPC networking for the cloud

Learn how AWS created a new network interface designed for applications requiring high levels of inter-node communications at scale. When we started designing our Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) several years ago, many were skeptical about its ability to support customers who run all the difficult-to-scale, “latency-sensitive” codes – like weather simulations and molecular dynamics.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

Kramer Launches VW-4

Kramer has launched the VW-4, a hardware-based video wall driver for video walls within a closed system for increased reliability, security, and near-zero latency. The VW-4 delivers perfectly aligned content onto video wall displays of any size, with plug-and-play wired connectivity that once in place will require no adjustments. The...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Biometric Authentication & Identification Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Thales Group, Safran, Fujitsu, IriTech

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Biometric Authentication & Identification market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Biometric Authentication & Identification Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareaithority.com

Blue Hexagon Augments AWS Network Firewall With AI-based Cloud-Native Threat Detection

Real-time Protection Against Ransomware and Unknown Cloud Threats – powered by Deep Learning. Blue Hexagon, a leading agentless cloud-native AI security platform, announced the native integration of Blue Hexagon’s industry-leading real-time deep learning based threat detection with AWS Network Firewall for real-time protection. This integration provides protection against known threats, variants of known threats, as well as unknown 0-day threats for which no signatures exist. As the leading cloud security platform, for actionable visibility, real-time threat defense and continuous compliance, this integration underscores Blue Hexagon’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the AWS customers who need to secure their data, network and workloads in the cloud.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Yugabyte CTO outlines a PostgreSQL path to distributed cloud

Like others, Yugabyte is a database company that’s building a high-performance distributed database for supporting large, geographically distributed cloud workloads. Yugabyte did not quite start from scratch, however. At the core of its code is PostgreSQL, an open source database with a history that spans several decades. But PostgreSQL was originally built to run on just one computer, so Yugabyte’s teams have rebuilt the guts to scale.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Detect Memory Leakage in Your Python Application

It’s interesting to see how we improved measuring algorithm performance in python. About a decade ago, when I started coding in python, I stored time into variables at different points in my code. It is the ugliest way for sure, but at that time, I thought I’m smart. A couple...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How digital operations drive ERP modernisation

Digital transformation gets a lot of hype, especially from the large consulting firms with their vested interest in selling a lucrative (for them) transformation project. There are, however, many good reasons to move out of your current business applications and buy – or rent, if you choose software as a service (SaaS) – a new forever home. Forrester coined the term “digital operations platform” to describe the new breed of core business applications.
NFLPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Chhavi adds biometric fingerprint and NFC technology to your projects

If you are searching for an easy way to add biometric fingerprint sensor to your project you may be interested in a new wireless open source ESP32-based fingerprint module equipped with NFC created by the engineers at Fingerprints. The Chhavi is a touch-capacitive, wireless, NFC-enabled fingerprint sensor with ultra low power and high end security capabilities. Chhavi is perfect for a wide variety of different fingerprint sensor applications thanks to its wireless connectivity, remote low-power and NFC capabilities.

