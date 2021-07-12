Cancel
Energy Industry

“Water Battery” Being Considered on Mokelumne River

By Scott King
The Sierra Nevada Ally
 16 days ago
Earlier this year, GreenGenStorage received a renewal of their licensing period to submit Pre-Application Documents (PAD) to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for their proposed Mokelumne Pumped Storage Water Battery Project. The developer hopes to submit their PAD by the end of the year for the project, which would utilize excess solar and wind energy to power their pumped storage technology, thereby generating electricity for the grid at peak energy-usage hours.

The Sierra Nevada Ally

The Sierra Nevada Ally

Reno, NV
