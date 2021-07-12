“Water Battery” Being Considered on Mokelumne River

ABILENE, Texas — The city will possibly invest 10-25 million dollars in the water plant’s power supply to avoid a calamity similar to what took place last winter. In February, thousands in Abilene were left without water during a powerful storm, and as a result, many families shoveled snow to melt for water, or made the sacrifice to use packs of bottled water just to get by. This situation was an overall inconvenience to Abilenians as water is essential. For this reason, the city is looking to address the issue tomorrow in the annual budget meeting.