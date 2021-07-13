All Hail Home Run Derby King Pete Alonso—and the Coors Field Air
Peanut butter and jelly. R2D2 and C-3PO. Eric B. and Rakim. Some combinations can’t go wrong. On Monday, Major League Baseball took one iconic combo—bats and balls—and paired it with another: the Home Run Derby and Denver’s Coors Field. Take the ballpark with the thinnest air, deactivate the humidor, raise the temperature to 90-plus degrees, and add eight of baseball’s biggest power hitters. The result, as anticipated, was a deluge of dingers. A cavalcade of dingers. An orgy of dingers. This was the second-home-runniest Home Run Derby in history, nearly matching the peak-home-run-rate year of 2019. When the balls and fans finally stopped falling, the derby was won not by the betting and fan favorite, Shohei Ohtani, or by the underdog and feel-good runner-up, Trey Mancini, but by the defending champion, Mets slugger Pete Alonso.www.theringer.com
