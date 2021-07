Bain Capital Private Equity plans to purchase PartsSource, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for medical technology replacement parts and services. Financial details of the private purchase from Great Hill Partners, its present owner, were not made public, according to a Tuesday (July 20) announcement. PartsSource’s present leadership — headed up by President and CEO Philip Settimi, MSE MD — will keep running the company. “We are proud of the progress we have made to transform mission-critical healthcare operations and are excited by the opportunity to continue to expand our marketplace to serve new areas of healthcare," Settimi said in the announcement.