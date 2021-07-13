NU professor Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler publishes book on the emotional lives of Black women

After 20 years of working with patients with depression, anxiety and trauma, Feinberg Prof. Inger Burnett-Zeigler has taken her practice to the literary world with the debut of her first book, “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women.” The psychiatry professor explores the types of trauma Black women endure through a combination of stories from her own, her family’s and her clients’ lives. The Daily sat down with Burnett-Zeigler to talk about the writing process, her research and what she hopes readers will take away from the book.