Summer undergraduate research continues in second year of the pandemic

In the year and some of chaos that has defined our lives, thinking about summer opportunities felt like an impossibility at the end of my junior spring. I was burned out and ready for a much overdue break. I knew that I wanted to engage in something that would inform my senior year in a meaningful way, but I was lost as to what to pursue. After weeks of sifting through internships postings, the idea came to me in the form of an email from the History of Science Department- my senior thesis. The thesising process can be long and stressful, but what better way to get a head start on the work than by dedicating my summer to the project. I had already been considering my thesis topic for several months, but I was still unsure about how to approach getting started. As a first step, I started looking at potential avenues of having my research funded. I was surprised to learn that I could have my independent research project funded as a full-time project, something that I had never considered as an option. Not only has this project given me the chance to push myself academically, but it has also given me the chance to grow professionally through the curation, management, and execution of my own project.